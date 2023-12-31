Cologne - Three more suspects in custody after terror alert

Following the terror alert for Cologne Cathedral, three more suspects were arrested on Sunday. The raids took place in Duisburg, Herne and in Nörvenich in the district of Düren. Apartments were also searched there. The attack was supposed to have been carried out with a car, said Cologne police chief Johannes Hermanns at a press conference on Sunday evening. It had emerged that the Tajik, who had already been taken into custody on Christmas Eve, was part of a larger network that also extended to other German states and other European countries.

North Rhine-Westphalia's Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) spoke of a "success". Islamist extremists are currently more active than usual. "The police are always trying to be a few steps ahead." The 1,000 or so police officers deployed around the cathedral on New Year's Eve were doing everything they could to ensure the safety of the revellers. So far, nothing suspicious has been found. Head of operations Frank Wißbaum said that the underground parking garage under the cathedral had been searched - but nothing had been found. Explosives detection dogs had also been deployed. Since the early morning, the entrance and exit of the underground car park had also been checked.

Reul told the German Press Agency that it was not surprising that such an outstanding Christian building as Cologne Cathedral had become the focus of Islamist terrorists. "That didn't surprise anyone." There is always an abstract threat of attack. "Islamist terror is still a danger on German streets," said Reul. "We have often suppressed that. And whenever there is a one-off event like this, we are all very electrified again." However, it would be wrong to panic, said Reul. "I say: Celebrate! Behave yourselves! Take care - and enjoy the transition into the new year!"

Shortly before Christmas, the police had received information about a planned Islamist terrorist attack on Cologne Cathedral. A 30-year-old Tajik was taken into custody on Christmas Eve in Wesel when special units searched an apartment. He is suspected of having spied on the cathedral.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de