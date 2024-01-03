New Year - Three looks that make you look younger

The new year is here and with it the desire for a fresh start, for change. How about starting off with a new hairstyle that makes you look younger? With the right haircut, a few years less is no problem - celebrity role models such as Hollywood star Michelle Yeoh (61), singer and actress Kate Beckinsale (50) or "Germany's next Topmodel" icon Heidi Klum (50) show how it's done. These are the secret hairstyling tricks of the stars.

The ultimate anti-ageing hairstyle: bangs like Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum has been relying on this classic hairstyle for several years: bangs are the perfect anti-ageing hairstyle that makes the face look younger. The casual forehead fringe makes small forehead wrinkles disappear as if by magic and automatically draws attention to the eyes and the rest of the face.

Rejuvenating beach waves: Michelle Yeoh shows how it's done

Soft waves visually soften facial features: gently falling beach waves therefore act like a rejuvenating filter for the face. At over 60, actress Michelle Yeoh goes for this dynamic look and looks at least ten years younger. Beach waves add movement and volume to the hair and are therefore the perfect solution for all ageing women who love long hair.

Modern textured bob à la Kate Beckinsale

In most cases, only small changes are needed to turn a new hairstyle into a rejuvenating treatment. A bob hairstyle is a timeless and ageless classic that, when cut in the right way, conjures up a fresh and youthful look. Kate Beckinsale recently showed how it's done and surprised everyone with a modern textured bob in a radiant blonde. When cutting hair, it is important to consider the respective hair structure and texture so that the textured layers fall well and suit the individual style.

