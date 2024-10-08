Three lives lost in explosion incident in Pakistan

In the bustling city of Karachi, Pakistan, at least three individuals lost their lives in a significant explosion close to the airport, as per official statements. Included in the fatalities are supposedly two Chinese nationals, as confirmed by a police spokesperson, who also labeled it as a self-detonation incident that transpired early on a Monday morning. According to him, a vehicle packed with explosives collided with a car transporting Chinese laborers.

An additional 17 individuals were said to have sustained injuries in the event. Media outlets in the region provided contrasting accounts regarding the specifics of the blast.

The separatist organization, the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), accepted responsibility for the potential assault. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif denounced the act via the digital platform X.

In Pakistan, there has been a surge in attacks from militant groups in recent periods. Historical records show a pattern of repeated attacks on Chinese workers by separatists in the resource-rich southwestern province of Baluchistan, who harbor fears of China's exploitation of the region. Karachi, located in the south as well, has previously experienced BLA assaults.

