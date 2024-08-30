- Three lawbreakers from Bavaria, slated for expulsion, board a plane bound for Afghanistan.

During the initial deportation voyage to Afghanistan following the Taliban regime's seizure of power, three miscreants from Bavaria are among the passengers. Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU) disclosed that two of them had been penalized for sexual misconduct, while the third was convicted under the Narcotics Act. Their ages range from 27 to 30 years old.

Herrmann advocated for "swift subsequent deportations, both to Afghanistan and to Syria." The "Taskforce for Criminals" established at the Bavarian Asylum and Return Office presently handles 174 Afghan and 203 Syrian nationals who are "serious offenders" and must be expelled from the country promptly, as per the interior minister.

Herrmann challenged the general safety of Syrian refugees. "There no longer exists a valid rationale for granting automatic protection to every individual from Syria," he stated, and urged the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees to cease granting subsidiary protection to newly arriving Syrians. Moreover, this protection should also be re-evaluated for Syrians already in Germany who have committed serious crimes or are perceived as dangerous.

For the first time since the Taliban seized power three years ago, a deportation aircraft departed from Germany bound for Afghanistan at dawn on Friday. The Saxon Interior Ministry confirmed that the plane had departed from Leipzig/Halle Airport. This information was earlier reported by "Der Spiegel."

That this was the first deportation aircraft to Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover was confirmed to the German Press Agency by government sources. The dpa also confirmed "Spiegel's" information that a charter jet operated by Qatar Airways took off from Leipzig at 6:56 a.m., destined for Kabul. On board the Boeing 787 were allegedly 28 Afghan criminal offenders who had been transported to Leipzig from various federal states. The operation was spearheaded primarily by the Federal Ministry of the Interior.

Interior Minister Herrmann suggested that the "Taskforce for Criminals" should prioritize the swift deportation of not just Afghan, but also Syrian nationals who are classified as "serious offenders." Other countries, like Qatar, have been instrumental in facilitating these deportations, as evidenced by the Qatar Airways charter jet that recently departed from Leipzig/Halle Airport with 28 Afghan criminal offenders bound for Kabul.

