World Darts Championship - Three kebabs to the title: Littler and the World Cup mission

Raymond van Barneveld never stopped hugging Luke Littler on the biggest darts stage. Before the 56-year-old disappeared from the top with a grumpy face, he had a few words for the teen sensation from England.

"I've already won four games, why shouldn't I win three more?" said Littler in London on DAZN. The clear 4:1 in the World Championship round of 16 against former champion and veteran van Barneveld (Netherlands) was the 16-year-old's next sporting exclamation mark.

In the coming days, Littler could complete the fantastic double of Junior World Champion and World Champion. "I feel absolutely no nerves. It was incredible again," said Littler. So far, the youngster has always treated himself to a doner kebab after his victories. According to this taste, on January 1, 2 and 3 it would be one kebab each until the title, which in addition to the Sid Waddell Trophy would also bring in the equivalent of almost 600,000 euros. It would be a sporting sensation.

Littler's quarter-final opponent is not, as expected, Gerwyn Price (Wales) or Gary Anderson from Scotland. Instead, it will be Brendan Dolan from Northern Ireland, who defeated Price and Anderson one after the other after Christmas. The match has been scheduled for the afternoon session (3.15 pm/Sport1 and DAZN).

Source: www.stern.de