north rhine-westphaliawarehousefiresfire departmentfire department operationmonchengladbach

Three injured in warehouse fire

Three people were injured in a fire in a warehouse in Mönchengladbach on Friday. The fire broke out early in the morning for unknown reasons in the warehouse of a commercial enterprise, according to the fire department. The fire spread rapidly, causing part of the hall to collapse. Two company...

Fire department operation - Three injured in warehouse fire

Three people were injured in a fire in a warehouse in Mönchengladbach on Friday. The fire broke out early in the morning for unknown reasons in the warehouse of a commercial enterprise, according to the fire department. The fire spread rapidly, causing part of the hall to collapse. Two company employees were taken to hospital with smoke inhalation. One firefighter was injured during the extinguishing work and was also taken to hospital. The extent of the damage is still unclear.

