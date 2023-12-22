Skip to content
Three injured in traffic accident

One person has been seriously injured and two people slightly injured in a traffic accident in the Altenkirchen district. Shortly before Kircheib, a vehicle crossed into the other lane on the B8 at midday for initially unexplained reasons and collided head-on with another car, the Altenkirchen...

Altenkirchen district - Three injured in traffic accident

One person has been seriously injured and two people slightly injured in a traffic accident in the Altenkirchen district. Shortly before Kircheib, a vehicle crossed into the other lane on the B8 at midday for initially unexplained reasons and collided head-on with another car, the Altenkirchen police station reported on Friday. The driver of the first car was slightly injured. The driver of the second car was also slightly injured and his passenger was seriously injured. The three injured people were taken to hospital.

