Accident - Three injured in collision on A72 near Zwickau

Three people have been injured in a collision between two vehicles on the A72 near Zwickau. A 64-year-old man drove a van onto the highway at the Zwickau-Ost junction on Tuesday. When he switched from the acceleration lane to the traffic lane, a 50-year-old man rear-ended him with his car, according to the police on Wednesday. The car skidded and overturned.

The 50-year-old driver, his 25-year-old companion and the driver of the van were injured. The damage amounted to around 40,000 euros. The highway in the direction of Chemnitz was closed for two hours.

Source: www.stern.de