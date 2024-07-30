Skip to content
Three injured in car accident

A female driver turns left and fails to see an oncoming car, causing an accident. Among the injured is a six-year-old child.

A child was also injured in the accident. (Symbol image)
In a traffic accident in the Warendorf district, two adults and a child were injured. A 39-year-old woman was traveling with her six-year-old child in a car on Monday evening in Beckum when there was a collision with an oncoming car while turning left, as the police reported. The 19-year-old driver, the woman, and the child were later taken to the hospital.

The damaged car was towed away from the accident scene. After the accident, they needed to replace the left front headlight of their car.

