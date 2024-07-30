- Three injured in car accident

In a traffic accident in the Warendorf district, two adults and a child were injured. A 39-year-old woman was traveling with her six-year-old child in a car on Monday evening in Beckum when there was a collision with an oncoming car while turning left, as the police reported. The 19-year-old driver, the woman, and the child were later taken to the hospital.

The damaged car was towed away from the accident scene. After the accident, they needed to replace the left front headlight of their car.

