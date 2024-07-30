- Three injured in Berlin wedding fire

Three people were injured in a house fire in Berlin-Wedding. On Monday evening, many callers alerted the fire department to a fire in Sprengel Street. The affected apartment on the second floor of a six-story residential building was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

A total of seven people were rescued by the firefighters, who also reported that two people were seriously injured and one person was lightly injured and taken to the hospital. The fire was extinguished.

Over 100 firefighters and approximately 11 vehicles were deployed to extinguish the fire. Investigations into the cause of the fire have begun.

