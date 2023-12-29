Skip to content
Three injured in an accident involving a van

Three people have been injured in a traffic accident in the district of Oldenburg. The 72-year-old driver of a van disregarded the right of way of another car when turning in Sandkrug on Thursday afternoon, according to the police on Friday. The collision caused minor injuries to the man, the 22-year-old driver of the other car and her 83-year-old passenger. All were taken to hospital.

Three people have been injured in a traffic accident in the district of Oldenburg. The 72-year-old driver of a van disregarded the right of way of another car when turning in Sandkrug on Thursday afternoon, according to the police on Friday. The collision caused minor injuries to the man, the 22-year-old driver of the other car and her 83-year-old passenger. All were taken to hospital.

