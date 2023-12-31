Donnersberg district - Three injured in an accident in Börrstadt

Three people have been injured in a traffic accident in Börrstadt (Donnersberg district). According to current information, a 57-year-old man drove his car off the side of the road into moving traffic without paying attention to following vehicles, police said on Sunday. He collided with a car driven by a 40-year-old woman. The 57-year-old, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was seriously injured in the accident on Saturday. His 42-year-old passenger and the driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Police report

