Ludwigsburg district - Three injured in accident on federal highway
Three people were injured in a traffic accident in the Ludwigsburg district on Monday evening. A 73-year-old man drove his car into the opposite lane on the B10 federal highway and crashed into the oncoming car of a 55-year-old man. According to the police, a 44-year-old woman driving behind was unable to brake in time and also crashed into the 55-year-old's car. The 73-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the accident late on Monday afternoon. The 55-year-old and his 23-year-old passenger were slightly injured.
Police statement
Source: www.stern.de