Saale district - Three injured in accident in Schraplau

Two people have been seriously injured and another slightly injured in an accident in Schraplau in the Saale district. They were driving on country road 176 towards Röblingen on Friday evening, drove off the road and crashed into a tree, police said on Saturday. The seriously injured were a 29-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy, who were taken to hospital. The slightly injured man is reportedly 36 years old. The police have started an investigation.

Source: www.stern.de