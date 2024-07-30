Skip to content
Three injured in a fight in Stuttgart

A heated altercation, stab wounds, injuries. What was the cause of the dispute between two groups in Stuttgart?

In a clash between two groups in Stuttgart's Königstraße, three people were injured, one severely. The cause of the dispute remains unclear, a police spokesperson told Deutsche Presse-Agentur in the evening. A knife is believed to have been involved in the altercation. Several individuals were taken into custody. Investigations at the scene were still ongoing late into the evening. Initially reported by the "Stuttgarter Zeitung".

