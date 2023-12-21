Skip to content
Three injured after an argument in a brothel in Neu-Ulm

Following a physical altercation in a brothel in Neu-Ulm, the criminal investigation department is investigating an attempted homicide. Three men were injured in the dispute, one of them critically, the police announced on Thursday. The reason for the argument on Wednesday was the services of...

Investigations - Three injured after an argument in a brothel in Neu-Ulm

Following a physical altercation in a brothel in Neu-Ulm, the criminal investigation department is investigating an attempted homicide. Three men were injured in the dispute, one of them critically, the police announced on Thursday. The reason for the argument on Wednesday was the services of an employee in the brothel.

According to initial police investigations, unknown perpetrators initially attacked the three men. Why exactly they argued and how the attack came about is now to be investigated. A 36-year-old and a 31-year-old sustained moderate injuries. The head injuries of another 36-year-old were classified as life-threatening.

Police press release

