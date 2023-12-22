Skip to content
Three injured after accident involving three cars

One woman has been seriously injured and two others slightly injured in an accident involving three cars in Kirchhatten (Oldenburg district). A 48-year-old woman's car left the road on a slight left-hand bend on Friday due to carelessness and ended up in the oncoming lane after a...

After a traffic accident, two badly damaged cars stand in front of a fire engine. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
County of Oldenburg - Three injured after accident involving three cars

One woman has been seriously injured and two others slightly injured in an accident involving three cars in Kirchhatten (Oldenburg district). A 48-year-old woman's car left the road on a slight left-hand bend on Friday due to carelessness and ended up in the oncoming lane after a counter-steering movement, the police reported in the evening. There, the car first collided with the car of a 50-year-old woman and finally with that of a 54-year-old woman. The 50-year-old woman was reportedly seriously injured and was freed from her car by the fire department. The 48-year-old woman and the 54-year-old woman were slightly injured. All three women were taken to hospital.

