County of Oldenburg - Three injured after accident involving three cars

One woman has been seriously injured and two others slightly injured in an accident involving three cars in Kirchhatten (Oldenburg district). A 48-year-old woman's car left the road on a slight left-hand bend on Friday due to carelessness and ended up in the oncoming lane after a counter-steering movement, the police reported in the evening. There, the car first collided with the car of a 50-year-old woman and finally with that of a 54-year-old woman. The 50-year-old woman was reportedly seriously injured and was freed from her car by the fire department. The 48-year-old woman and the 54-year-old woman were slightly injured. All three women were taken to hospital.

