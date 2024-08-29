- Three individuals sustain injuries in a crash involving an ambulance and a taxi.

In a crash involving an ambulance and a taxicab close to Kelkheim (Main-Taunus district), three individuals sustained injuries. A 61-year-old passenger endured severe wounds during the midweek incident, according to authorities. The 67-year-old taxi driver and the ambulance operator also suffered minor injuries.

Apparently, the ambulance was cruising with its emergency lights blinking and sirens wailing on a rural road when the taxicab halted in a row of vehicles to let it pass. Unfortunately, as the ambulance attempted to overtake on the left, the taxi driver likewise moved left, leading to the crash. Both vehicles were subsequently towed, leading to considerable traffic delays.

