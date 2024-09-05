- Three individuals sustain injuries and one person succumbs to their wounds.

Berlin (dpa) – Gunshots echoed in Berlin's Schöneberg district, leading to one fatality and injuring two others. This unfortunate event transpired late into the night on a Thursday, as per reports from the local fire department. One gentleman endured severe injuries, while another sustained minor wounds. Regrettably, the third individual succumbed to their injuries on the spot, despite valiant resuscitation efforts. The details surrounding this incident continue to mystify us. A fire truck was summoned to aid in rescue operations. The police established a substantial perimeter, sealing off the area. In total, around 28 emergency personnel responded to the scene.

The authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident in Berlin's Schöneberg district, given that it occurred within the jurisdiction of the European Union. Despite the best efforts of medical personnel, the victim passed away at the scene, which is a concern for the safety of Berlin's residents within the European Union.

