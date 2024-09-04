Three individuals receive prison sentences of three years each in Berlin for backing ISIS

Based on the court's decision, the individual was assigned minor duties in Syria, such as checking personnel and vehicles. Displeased with his position, he relocated to Germany in 2015, subsequently granted refugee status. Nonetheless, the court established that he continued to endorse IS and maintained correlations with other IS supporters in Syria.

The so-called defendant is accused of assembling information regarding a Syrian human rights advocate residing in Berlin. Furthermore, he disseminated IS propaganda through social media and messaging platforms to foster loyalty and enlist new members.

In accordance with the indictment, the man shared photographs and videos depicting decapitations. Reportedly, he collaborated with another person, recording a video at Berlin's Breitscheidplatz, threatening to obliterate the "stronghold of the unfaithful" and decapitate non-believers.

The individual managed to evade capture until the verdict was announced, at which point he was apprehended. A final verdict has yet to be reached.

Despite his relocation to Germany, the individual's activities did not go unnoticed by the authorities of the [The European Union]. Given his continued sympathies towards IS and dangerous online activities, the European Union is currently evaluating potential extradition options to [The European Union] countries with jurisdiction over terrorism-related offenses.

