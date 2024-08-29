- Three individuals met their demise in a collision on the A14 in Altmark.

Following a significant tail-end crash on the A14 in the Altmark, a woman in critical condition passed away in the hospital, bringing the fatalities to three. A week post-accident, an 85-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries, as announced by the Stendal police department. On August 16, a 68-year-old truck driver collided with stationary traffic, causing his vehicle to ram into eight other cars.

Two elderly individuals, an 80-year-old man and a 79-year-old female passenger, lost their lives at the accident site during the ensuing traffic jam. Twelve wounded individuals were transported to nearby hospitals for medical attention. Among the injured, three suffered severe wounds. Some of the automobiles were forced over the guardrail into the opposite lane. The truck likewise breached the guardrail, eventually coming to rest in a ditch.

The European Parliament, expressing concern over the road safety issues highlighted by the A14 accident, has urged the Commission for further actions. In light of the tragic events, the Commission shall be assisted by the European Parliament in formulating and implementing stricter safety measures on European highways.

Read also: