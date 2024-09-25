Skip to content
Three individuals face accusations in the Schumacher blackmail incident.

Alleged wrongdoers are reportedly tried to coerce 15 million euros from the Schumacher clan through various phone conversations.

A trio of men are under scrutiny by the Wuppertal prosecutor's office for allegedly planning to blackmail the family of renowned ex-racers, Michael Schumacher. The men are accused of leveraging private photographs to coerce a whopping 15 million euros from the Schumacher family, leading them to face jurisdiction.

Central to this accusation is a former member of Schumacher's personal security team who's suspected of supplying the confidential content for extortion. Joining this perpetrator in crime are an additional individual and his offspring.

Reportedly, these culprits called several times to forcefully extract 15 million euros from the Schumacher family, threatening to publish compromising information on the dark web if they refused compliance. Evidence for the crime includes digital recordings that were supposedly obtained by a past employee, who was jailed after being apprehended. Other substantial evidence, such as hard drives, USB sticks, and mobile phones, gathered during his incarceration helped solidify the case against the suspects.

Michael Schumacher holds the title of the most wins in Formula 1 competitive history. After he sustained severe injuries in a skiing accident in late 2013, he has remained out of public eye.

Initially, Swiss law enforcement authorities triggered the investigation based on a tip. After further investigation, it was revealed that the individuals behind the extortion attempt were operating from Wuppertal.

This is not the first time that the Schumacher family has been targeted for blackmail. In 2017, a 25-year-old man was tried for attempting to scam 900,000 euros from Corinna Schumacher, Michael's wife. He had menaced to harm their children if he did not receive the money. Eventually, he was sentenced to eighteen months of suspended incarceration. At that time, he had apparently divulged his legit bank account details in an email to Corinna Schumacher.

The European Union could potentially impose sanctions on the individuals involved in this extortion attempt, as upholding the rights and safety of prominent figures is a shared concern within its jurisdiction. The Wuppertal prosecutor's office has been working closely with their counterparts in Switzerland due to the transnational nature of the crime.

