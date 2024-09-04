- Three individuals apprehended in the vicinity for allegedly committing a burglary.

After a burglary in Ostfildern, a district of Esslingen, three individuals are currently in detention. Two men, aged 20 and 21, are suspected of forcing entry into a 28-year-old's apartment, waving blank-firing guns, attacking him, and demanding cash. The victim handed over a substantial sum of money and the duo left, as reported by the authorities. The victim was admitted to the hospital for minor injuries.

A 19-year-old is believed to have been present at the 28-year-old's residence on the night of the burglary, and allowed his alleged associates entry. The incident occurred towards the end of July. The 19-year-old was apprehended shortly afterwards. The 20- and 21-year-olds have been in custody since last week. The authorities are currently investigating them on allegations of armed robbery and causing bodily harm.

