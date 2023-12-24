"Three Hazelnuts for Cinderella": broadcast dates for the popular fairytale film in 2023 have been set

There are many bad things about winter. The darkness, the cold, the slush, black ice. And have we already had the darkness? So it's only fair that there are a whole host of festive days in this unpleasant season. And you should make yourself as cozy as possible. Decorate your own four walls in an atmospheric way, bake a large supply of delicious cookies and place them everywhere within reach, light the fire and get out the fluffiest blanket. And then switch on the TV.

"Three Hazelnuts for Cinderella" is a must this year too

Around Christmas time, there are a few movies that are simply good for the soul. And no, we're not talking about "Die Hard". But classics like"The Little Lord" or "The Muppets Christmas Story" simply make you feel good, even if you watch them every year. After all, New Year's Eve wouldn't be complete without "Dinner for One"!

One film that is part of the standard festive program for many families is the fairy tale"Three Hazelnuts for Cinderella". The Czech production from 1973 is so popular that the public broadcasters want to make sure that everyone who wants to see "Cinderella" has the opportunity to do so. This is why the fairy tale adaptation will be broadcast on various channels - from ARD and Bayrischer Rundfunk to the children's channel - on different days at different times. The broadcast dates have already been set:

December 3, 2023 ARD 15.00 p.m. December 10, 2023 HessischerRundfunk 12.30 o'clock RBB 14.00 p.m. SWR 15.40 p.m. December 16, 2023 NDR 12.35 o'clock December 17, 2023 MDR 15.50 p.m. December 24, 2023 ARD 13.15 at NDR 15.05 3.05 p.m. WDR 20.15 at December 25, 2023 ARD 9.40 o'clock MDR 16.35 4.35 p.m. SWR 23.00 pm December 26, 2023 RBB 16.35 p.m. December 31, 2023 KiKa 12.00 noon HessianRadio 20.15 p.m. January 6, 2023 BR 11.15 o'clock Anytime Netflix on demand

There's no excuse not to watch it!

The good news is that if you don't actually have the opportunity to get away from the family party to watch your favorite Christmas movie on any of these dates, you can still enjoy "Cinderella" regardless of the broadcast schedule. Netflix has the classic movie on offer and offers it to its subscribers for streaming at any time.

