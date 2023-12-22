Christmas 2023 - Three hairstyling ideas for the festive season

Christmas is just around the corner. And with it comes the opportunity to dress up and try out new hairstyles. In addition to the perfect outfit for the festive season, hairstyling plays a crucial role in creating the perfect Christmas look to make you look festively chic. Here are three enchanting hairstyle ideas for a wonderful Christmas with perfectly fitting hair.

A Christmas classic: the timeless chignon

The chignon is a classic hairstyle that adds a wonderful touch of elegance to the Christmas look. Perfect for festive occasions such as Christmas, the chignon is a versatile option for different hair lengths.

The best way to style it is to start by tying your hair into a low ponytail. This is lightly teased to add a little more volume to the chignon. The braid is then wrapped around the hair tie and secured with bobby pins. If you like, you can take a few strands out of the hairstyle to loosen it up a little.

Romantic and playful: A feminine braid with a hair bow

This feminine hairstyle goes well with a more romantic and playful outfit such as a velvet dress or a flared blouse: a loosely braided plait adorned with an elegant hair bow. This hairstyle is more suitable for medium to long hair:

Take the hair to one side of the neck and braid it into a loose plait that falls casually over the shoulder. A hair bow is attached to the end of the braid, which acts as a cute eye-catcher within the overall look.

All natural for Christmas: open hair in beautiful waves

Open hair that falls over the shoulders in gently curved waves is another perfect match for the festive Christmas atmosphere. The best way to create soft waves is with a curling iron or curlers.

If you want, you can tweak the look or match it to your Christmas outfit by pinning one side of your hair back with a glamorous hair clip or other hair accessory.

