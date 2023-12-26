Spectacle at the Ally Pally - Three Germans at the World Darts Championship in the afternoon

The German-English duels at the World Darts Championship in London will mainly be played in the afternoon. This is according to the schedule of the world association PDC.

Starting at 1.30 pm (DAZN and Sport1), there will be two clashes: First, the German Martin Schindler will play against the unseeded Englishman Scott Williams. Afterwards (around 3 p.m.), Germany's number one, Gabriel Clemens, will take on top English player Dave Chisnall. Clemens reached the semi-finals at the last World Championships.

There will then be two more matches at Alexandra Palace on Thursday. In the afternoon (1.30 p.m.), Florian Hempel will open as the surprise player so far against the English co-favorite Stephen Bunting. In the evening (9.30 pm) Ricardo Pietreczko, nicknamed Pikachu, challenges top favorite Luke Humphries. "Cool Hand Luke" won by far the most prize money of all the pros in 2023. Pietreczko is a World Championship debutant, but has also had a strong year.

It is the first time that four Germans are still in the running at the World Championships after Christmas. Schindler, Clemens, Hempel and Pietreczko are all in the same half as the top favorites Humphries and Michael van Gerwen (Netherlands). In the top half, defending champion Michael Smith from England and Welshman Gerwyn Price are the favorites to reach the final.

Source: www.stern.de