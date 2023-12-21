Table tennis - Three German teams in the final tournament of the Champions League

Defending champions 1. FC Saarbrücken have become the third German club to reach the final tournament in the Table Tennis Champions League. The Saarland club will host the final round of the best four teams on March 31 and April 1. Also qualified are German champions Borussia Düsseldorf, cup winners TTC Neu-Ulm and Vienna SC Neustadt from Austria.

Saarbrücken reached the Final 4 on Thursday evening with a 3:2 victory in the decisive group match at two-time Champions League winners AS Pontoise-Cergy from France. German international Patrick Franziska lost both his games against Marcos Freitas and Lim Jonghoon. The points for the FCS were scored by Darko Jorgic from Slovenia, Yuto Muramatsu from Japan and Eduard Ionescu from Romania.

The Champions League Homepage of 1. FC Saarbrücken

Source: www.stern.de