Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsgermanypontoiseaustriachampions leaguenew-ulmsaarbrückentable tennisfrancesaarlandfinal tournamenteurope1. fc saarbrücken

Three German teams in the final tournament of the Champions League

Defending champions 1. FC Saarbrücken have become the third German club to reach the final tournament in the Table Tennis Champions League. The Saarland club will host the final round of the best four teams on March 31 and April 1. German champions Borussia Düsseldorf, cup winners TTC Neu-Ulm...

 and  Ann Bradley
1 min read
Patrick Franziska from 1. FC Saarbrücken in action. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Patrick Franziska from 1. FC Saarbrücken in action. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Table tennis - Three German teams in the final tournament of the Champions League

Defending champions 1. FC Saarbrücken have become the third German club to reach the final tournament in the Table Tennis Champions League. The Saarland club will host the final round of the best four teams on March 31 and April 1. Also qualified are German champions Borussia Düsseldorf, cup winners TTC Neu-Ulm and Vienna SC Neustadt from Austria.

Saarbrücken reached the Final 4 on Thursday evening with a 3:2 victory in the decisive group match at two-time Champions League winners AS Pontoise-Cergy from France. German international Patrick Franziska lost both his games against Marcos Freitas and Lim Jonghoon. The points for the FCS were scored by Darko Jorgic from Slovenia, Yuto Muramatsu from Japan and Eduard Ionescu from Romania.

The Champions League Homepage of 1. FC Saarbrücken

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Berlin's Governing Mayor Wegner. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Wegner wishes people in Berlin hope and confidence

After an eventful year marked by many crises, Berlin's Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) is hoping for a peaceful and reflective holiday season. "Christmas is the festival of love, hope and confidence - and especially in these times we can make good use of love, hope and confidence," said the...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public
Tracks are laid in the ballast bed at a station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Cable theft: Frankfurt-Mannheim route affected

Due to the theft of copper cables, long-distance services between Mannheim and Frankfurt/Main are expected to be disrupted until after Christmas. Numerous trains will be rerouted and long-distance trains will call at Heidelberg main station as an alternative, a spokesperson for the railroad...

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public

Latest

Berlin's Governing Mayor Wegner. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Wegner wishes people in Berlin hope and confidence

After an eventful year marked by many crises, Berlin's Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) is hoping for a peaceful and reflective holiday season. "Christmas is the festival of love, hope and confidence - and especially in these times we can make good use of love, hope and confidence," said the...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public
Tracks are laid in the ballast bed at a station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Cable theft: Frankfurt-Mannheim route affected

Due to the theft of copper cables, long-distance services between Mannheim and Frankfurt/Main are expected to be disrupted until after Christmas. Numerous trains will be rerouted and long-distance trains will call at Heidelberg main station as an alternative, a spokesperson for the railroad...

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public