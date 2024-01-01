US policy - Three former female employees explain their fear of Trump's re-election - then he turns the tables

Elections will be held in the USA at the end of the year - and despite numerous criminal proceedings, former President Donald Trump is considered to have a good chance of winning the election against his successor Joe Biden. Three of his former employees are now warning of what they see as the dramatic consequences of his re-election. Trump's response was not long in coming.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sarah Matthews and Cassidy Hutchinson know what they are talking about. They all held senior positions in the White House under Donald Trump: Hutchinson headed the office of Chief of Staff Mark Maedows, Matthiews was Deputy White House Press Secretary, Griffin worked as Director of Strategic Communications, a position specially created by Trump. All three are young, conservative - and fear Trump's re-election, as they revealed in a joint interview on "ABC".

Fear of re-election

"A second Trump term could mean the end of American democracy as we know it," Griffin tells host Jonathan Karl. She doesn't say it like that, she emphasizes, "We've all witnessed him try to steal a Democratic election before. And the historic and anti-constitutional lengths he went to in order to do so. He is willing to "break through any barrier" to get into power and keep it," warns Griffin. She knows what she is talking about: Griffin worked in Trump's direct circle until shortly after the 2020 election and resigned in protest against his claims of election manipulation.

Her former colleagues are under no illusions either. "We don't need to speculate about what a second term would look like. We've already seen how that works," believes Matthews, for example. "To this day, he continues to claim that the election was stolen or rigged." His rhetoric is "increasingly erratic", she said in reference to Trump's gaffes about weaponizing political institutions.

Hutchinson takes a similar view. "The fact that he flirts with wanting to be a dictator shows what a weak and fragile man he really is," she is convinced. Trump had declared at a townhall meeting that he wanted to be "a dictator, but only on day one" (find out more here). "He has no sense of what it means to have character or integrity and what it means to be a good leader."

The three lifelong Republicans agree on one thing: Trump must be stopped. "Our only goal must be to prevent his re-election if he actually becomes the nominee," Hutchinson emphasizes. "I've never voted for a Democrat in my life," agrees Matthews. "But in this next election, you have to put politics aside and save democracy." So is still hoping that another Republican candidate will run in Trump's place.

Trump goes on the attack

The former president's reaction to the attack by his former female colleagues was not long in coming, but was surprisingly moderate by Trump's standards. Instead of hurling insults at the three women, as we are used to seeing from Trump's profile on Truth Social, he preferred to let their own words speak against them. In a series of posts, Trump simply strung together screenshots, interview quotes and clips of the three women from their time in the White House in which they raved about their former boss.

The criticism certainly has a flavor. In her resignation statement, Griffin called working under Trump "the honor of a lifetime." Matthews also had nothing but praise for the former boss in a tweet. "Thank you President Trump and Vice President Pence for your service to the American people," she wrote in a tweet, adding that it had been an honor to serve the nation in this way. The tweet was posted on the last day of Trump's term on January 20, 2021 - two weeks after the storming of the Capitol.

Source: www.stern.de