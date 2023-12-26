Berlin-Charlottenburg - Three fire engines broken into at Christmas

Traces of burglary have been found on three fire engines in Charlottenburg-Nord. However, the perpetrator or perpetrators made off without any loot on the night of December 25th, according to Berlin police on Tuesday. The attempted theft was noticed by an employee of a security company on the premises of the fire department on Nikolaus-Groß-Weg. The fire engines were parked there. He then alerted the police. However, because fire department vehicles are generally parked without equipment and devices, nothing was stolen. The investigation is ongoing.

In the recent past, fire stations in particular, and in some cases also fire engines, have repeatedly become a target for thieves due to their coveted special tools. In some cases, large hydraulic spreaders and cutters are stolen by criminals for use in break-ins and robberies.

