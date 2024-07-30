Skip to content
Three cruise ship calls in five days in Wismar

The cruise season on the Baltic Sea is in full swing. Luxury liners in MV, or Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, are calling not only at the port of Warnemünde but also at the port of Wismar.

1 min read
Three cruise ships are due to dock in Wismar in the coming days.

Wismar, the Hanseatic city, is expecting three cruise ships at berth 17 in the Old Harbor within the next five days. The first to arrive is the luxury liner MS "Deutschland" on August 8th from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM. This will be followed by the "Star Legend", which will be staying from August 10th (8:00 AM) to August 11th (6:00 PM). On Monday, August 12th, the "Spirit of Discovery" will be moored from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, as the Hanseatic city has announced.

To keep restrictions for residents and guests to a minimum, the security fence will be closed from Thursday, August 8th at 10:00 AM until Monday, August 12th at 5:00 PM. This will avoid unnecessary noise disturbance from the repeated assembly and disassembly of the fence.

Visitors disembarking from the "Spirit of Discovery" will be directed to the information desk located in the city center.

