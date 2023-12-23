Western Pomerania-Greifswald - Three apartments uninhabitable after fire in apartment building

Following a fire in the basement of an apartment building in Wolgast (Vorpommern-Greifswald), the criminal investigation department is investigating on suspicion of serious arson. According to the police headquarters in Neubrandenburg, the fire department and police were alerted on Friday afternoon. Three volunteer fire departments from the region were deployed to fight the fire with a total of 51 firefighters. No one was injured in the fire.

Three apartments in the affected staircase were so badly sooted that the residents could not return for the time being. They have been temporarily accommodated with acquaintances or in unused apartments in the five-storey prefabricated building, it was reported. The police estimate the damage caused by the fire at around 30,000 euros.

