Three American commanders-in-chief offer their final tributes to Ethel Kennedy.

Recent developments saw the demise of Ethel Kennedy at the ripe age of 96. Her funeral was a somber occasion, with U.S. President Joe Biden delivering an emotional tribute to the human rights activist and widow of the assassinated Robert F. Kennedy. Other distinguished dignitaries also graced the event.

Three U.S. presidents, including Biden, former President Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton, eulogized Ethel, commemorating her efforts in carrying forward the legacy of her slain husband, Robert F. Kennedy. In his speech, Biden acknowledged her relentless pursuit of justice and her significant impact on the nation.

The funeral was attended by notable figures such as former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and musicians like Stevie Wonder and Sting. Post her husband's demise, Ethel established the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization, championing freedom of speech globally.

A life marked by personal heartbreaks

Ethel's family has faced an unparalleled share of sorrow. Her son Robert Kennedy Jr., a former presidential contender, shifted his allegiance to Republican Donald Trump, sparking discontent within the Kennedy clan. The family has often been celebrated for its remarkable resilience amidst numerous personal tragedies, with Ethel serving as a beacon of strength.

Ethel herself bore the brunt of history's cruelties. She was present at the time of her husband's assassination on June 6, 1968, and also witnessed the tragic loss of her brother-in-law, President John F. Kennedy, on November 22, 1963. Additionally, she endured the heart-wrenching loss of both her parents in an aircraft accident and two of her children, one due to an overdose and the other in a skiing mishap.

Grieving the loss of her husband and brother-in-law, Ethel Kennedy showed remarkable resilience in the face of immense grief. Despite the heartbreaks, she continued to advocate for justice and human rights, inspiring countless individuals.

