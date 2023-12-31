Vei Neuruppin - Three accidents within a few minutes on the A24

Several cars collided with each other within a few minutes on the Autobahn 24 near Neuruppin. First, a 70-year-old driver collided sideways with the car of a 74-year-old man on Saturday afternoon, the police reported on Sunday. Shortly afterwards, a 40-year-old man drove his car into the tailback. Another 59-year-old driver also recognized the traffic jam too late and then hit the end of the traffic jam.

According to the police, five people were injured in the three accidents. The police did not say how serious the injuries were. The victims were taken to nearby hospitals. According to the police, the total damage was around 43,000 euros.

Source: www.stern.de