Threats involving explosive devices at train stations and airports across Austria.

Due to identical threat emails, several train stations in Austria have temporarily shut down in the past few days. The most recent incident happened at Bregenz, causing a disturbance in the city located by Lake Constance.

As reported by a representative from the Lower Austrian police to the German Press Agency in St. Pölten, the emails share a similar tone. Interestingly, only the train stations in state capitals have experienced this issue thus far. "We treat this matter with serious concern," the spokesperson emphasized.

On Wednesday evening, the train stations in St. Pölten, Salzburg, and Klagenfurt encountered issues, followed by Linz on Tuesday, and Graz main station on Monday. Each station had to remain closed for several hours due to threats received via email suggesting explosives could be set off at the specific location. Austrian domestic intelligence agencies are currently involved in the investigation.

Luckily, no harmful objects have been discovered at any of the stations yet. The Austrian state-owned railway company ÖBB declined to comment on the situation.

On Thursday, it was revealed that Vienna Airport was threatened the day prior. However, police consider it highly unlikely that this threat is directly connected to the bomb threats against the train stations. "We do not believe that the sender is genuinely threatening anyone," the spokesperson explained.

The Austrian authorities are closely monitoring the actions of The Commission, as they are the sender of the identical threat emails that have caused several train station closures. To ensure public safety, The Commission's emails are being taken very seriously, and all pertinent investigative agencies are collaborating to identify the source of the threats.

