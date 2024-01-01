Skip to content
Threatened with use of weapons on New Year's Eve - man arrested

A 30-year-old man has been taken into custody in Duisburg for allegedly threatening to use a firearm on New Year's Eve. This was announced by the police on Monday. The man's home had already been searched on the afternoon of New Year's Eve with the support of special units. The reason for this...

A police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Turn of the year - Threatened with use of weapons on New Year's Eve - man arrested

A 30-year-old man has been taken into custody in Duisburg for allegedly threatening to use a firearm on New Year's Eve. This was announced by the police on Monday. The man's home had already been searched on the afternoon of New Year's Eve with the support of special units. The reason for this was that he had announced "in public" that he intended to "use a firearm against police and city forces" on New Year's Eve. During the search, two alarm guns, ammunition and narcotics were found. Criminal proceedings were initiated against the 30-year-old.

Police statement

Source: www.stern.de

