Thousands take part in memorial march for victims of the Srebrenica massacre

In Bosnia-Herzegovina, thousands of people participated in the annual commemoration march in remembrance of the Srebrenica massacre. On Monday, people in the eastern Bosnian village of Nezuk set off on the approximately 100 kilometer long journey to Srebrenica, where in July 1995, Bosnian-Serb units murdered around 8000 Muslim men and boys.

The participants of the march, which lasts until Wednesday, carried Bosnian, Palestinian, and Turkish flags. The planned route passes by dozens of mass graves where remains of those killed in the massacre have been found. The final destination is the memorial site in the nearby village of Potocari, where around 7000 victims of the massacre are buried. A commemoration ceremony is scheduled to take place there.

This is the first commemoration march since the UN General Assembly declared the 11th of July as the "International Day of Commemoration for the Srebrenica Genocide" at the end of May. Serbia strongly protested against this decision.

