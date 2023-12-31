Rally - Thousands take part in demonstration on Gaza war in Stuttgart

Around 1000 people gathered in Stuttgart on Saturday as part of a demonstration on the situation in the Gaza Strip. The demonstration went off without a hitch and ended at 8 p.m., as a police spokesperson said afterwards. The people had met at Schlossplatz, where the final rally also took place in the evening. Up to 5000 people were registered.

Since the Hamas massacre on October 7, there have been repeated demonstrations in connection with the Gaza war. These have also led to riots.

Source: www.stern.de