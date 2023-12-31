Skip to content
Thousands take part in demonstration on Gaza war in Stuttgart

Around 1000 people gathered in Stuttgart on Saturday as part of a demonstration on the situation in the Gaza Strip. The demonstration went off without a hitch and ended at 8 p.m., as a police spokesperson said afterwards. The people had met at Schlossplatz, where the final rally also took place...

Numerous people take part in a pro-Palestine demonstration. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Since the Hamas massacre on October 7, there have been repeated demonstrations in connection with the Gaza war. These have also led to riots.

