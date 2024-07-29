Thousands protest against right-wing extremist Sellner

The Austrian far-right extremist Martin Sellner is set to read from his book "Remigration" in Marburg. Protests have erupted: Thousands take to the streets at multiple locations in the city. According to police, smoke bombs were also set off.

Thousands of people took to the streets of Marburg to protest a planned reading by far-right extremist Martin Sellner. Around 2,500 people attended an evening rally organized by the city of Marburg and the Network for Democracy and against Right-wing Extremism, according to police. A city spokesperson put the number at over 3,000. Around 1,000 people joined a march from the market square to the upper town earlier in the day, with a third planned demonstration being cancelled at short notice.

Earlier, the city had stated that Sellner planned to read from "Remigration" at an unknown location in the evening. The event was to be held in private premises, with the time also unknown to the city. Police later reported that opponents of the reading had blocked access to a square and set off smoke bombs.

Marburg's mayor, Thomas Spies, had previously stated: "We strongly condemn Martin Sellner's attempt to promote the expulsion of a part of our residents in Marburg." The city views Sellner's "xenophobic theses" as a threat to public order and democracy.

Sellner was the leader of the far-right Identitarian Movement in Austria. In November 2023, he spoke about "Remigration" at a meeting in a villa in Potsdam. The media house "Correctiv" made the meeting public. When right-wing extremists use the term, they typically mean that a large number of people of foreign origin should leave the country - potentially by force.

