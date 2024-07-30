Thousands protest in Serbia against lithium mine

Skip to content
Thousands protest against lithium mine in Serbia

issuance of approval for dismantling as per EU request

 Grigoriy Williams
1 min read
Thousands protest against lithium mine in Serbia

Thousands of people have protested in at least four cities in Serbia against the mining of lithium by the Australian company Rio Tinto. With slogans like "Rio Tinto, get out," opponents of the mining gathered in Arandjelovac, Šabac, Kraljevo, and Ljig, as shown on Serbian television.

The Serbian government had given the green light for lithium mining in Loznica over two weeks ago, also complying with wishes from the EU and particularly from Germany. Lithium is needed for the production of batteries and is gaining importance in the shift towards electric cars, and thus also for the German automotive industry. So far, Europe has been largely dependent on imports from China.

The deposit in Loznica has been known since 2004 and Rio Tinto had already received a permit for exploitation years ago. However, this did not happen due to the resistance of local residents and environmentalists. In particular, there have been repeated protests in Belgrade in the past two months.

The demonstrations this time are decentralized and with "strong participation of the local population," as noted by the Serbian NGO Archive for Public Gatherings. "This was not the case with earlier protests in Serbia."

The Serbian government's decision to issue a mining permit for lithium extraction to Rio Tento in Loznica has been a contentious issue, sparking protests in multiple cities. Despite Rio Tinto already holding a permit for exploitation of the Loznica deposit since years ago, the project has been halted due to local resistance.

