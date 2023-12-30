Skip to content
Thousands of Serbs protest in Belgrade against alleged election fraud

Thousands of people gathered in the center of the capital Belgrade on Saturday in the largest demonstration against alleged election fraud in Serbia. On the 13th consecutive day of protest, the demonstrators again demanded the annulment of the official results of the parliamentary and local...

The protest march, called for by a group of intellectuals, artists and other celebrities, was once again attended by a large number of students. The crowd especially cheered opposition leader Marinika Tepic, who had gone on hunger strike on December 18 and needed help to get to the podium.

"The only thing I can tell you is that everything has already been said," Tepic shouted. "These elections must be canceled!" She then had herself taken to hospital and announced the end of her hunger strike.

According to official figures, President Aleksandar Vucic's right-wing ruling party had clearly won the parliamentary and local elections on December 17. However, international election observers reported numerous irregularities in the ballot.

According to the largest opposition alliance Serbia Against Violence, tens of thousands of residents of the neighboring Bosnian-Serbian republic Republika Srpska were brought in on buses to cast their votes illegally in Belgrade. On Saturday, voting was repeated in 30 polling stations.

