Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsEnergy transition

Thousands of Serbs protest against lithium mining

For digitalization and energy transition, batteries are needed. The raw materials for this are not available everywhere. Where they are to be extracted, there is protest.

 and  Lauren Adams
1 min read
I will not give away Jadar and Radjevina (parts of West Serbia), I keep my heritage
I will not give away Jadar and Radjevina (parts of West Serbia), I keep my heritage

Rio Tinto, come here - Thousands of Serbs protest against lithium mining

Thousands of people in at least four cities in Serbia have protested against the extraction of lithium by the Australian company Rio Tinto. With slogans like "Rio Tinto, get out," opponents of mining gathered in Arandjelovac, Šabac, Kraljevo, and Ljig, as shown on Serbian television on Monday.

The Serbian government had given the green light for lithium extraction in Loznica over two weeks ago, also meeting wishes from the EU and particularly from Germany. Lithium is needed for the production of batteries and is becoming increasingly important for the shift towards electric cars and thus also for the German automotive industry. So far, Europe has been largely dependent on imports from China.

Serbian population opposes lithium mining

The deposit in Loznica has been known since 2004 and Rio Tinto had already received a permit for exploitation years ago. However, this did not happen due to the resistance of local residents and environmental activists. There have been repeated protests in Belgrade in the past two months.

The demonstrations this time are decentralized and with "strong local population participation," as noted by the Serbian NGO Archive for Public Gatherings. "This was not the case with previous protests in Serbia."

Despite the Serbian government's approval and the EU's support for lithium extraction by Rio Tinto in Loznica, the local population has vehemently opposed this energy transition. The recent protests against Rio Tinto's lithium mining in several cities, including Arandjelovac and Šabac, highlight the Serbian population's concern for their environment and local interests, which are crucial for the energy transition.

Read also:

Comments

Related

23:52 Air Force reports of multiple drones over Ukraine
Politics

23:52 Air Force reports of multiple drones over Ukraine

23:52 Air Force reports of multiple drones over Ukraine In numerous regions of Ukraine, the army sounds air raid alerts at night. Russia is attacking the country from multiple directions with drones. An explosion was reportedly heard in Kyiv, according to reporters of the "Kyiv Independent". It

 and  Christian Meier
Members Public

Latest

Microsoft exceeded expectations in sales and profit.
Economy

Microsoft is being dropped by impatient investors

Microsoft is being dropped by impatient investors Microsoft's Cloud Business Keeps Growing, But Not as Fast as Analysts Expected After Recent Billion-Dollar Investments. Post-market, the stock plunges. Billion-dollar investments in data centers for Artificial Intelligence (AI) have yet to translate into accelerated growth for Microsoft's cloud

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public