Security portal - Thousands of reports are received by the defect reporter

By the beginning of December, more than 7100 reports had been received via the defect reporting system on the Hessian police's new security portal. Citizens reported defective street lights, vandalism or illegal piles of garbage, among other things, as the Ministry of the Interior announced in a summary. Almost 4,500 defects have already been rectified by the cities and municipalities (deadline: December 6, 2023). The state-wide reporting portal was set up at the beginning of February and 335 of Hesse's 421 municipalities are currently participating in the deficiency report.

Since February, 258 so-called fear zones have also been reported to the police via the security portal, according to the Ministry of the Interior in Wiesbaden. These are places or street sections where people feel unsafe and uncomfortable. Citizens had expressed fear of certain groups of people, darkness, unleashed dogs or unsafe road traffic, among other things. The police and local authorities are now jointly considering how people's sense of security can be strengthened.

The new safety portal brings together the Hessian police's online watch, the "HessenGegenHetze" reporting office and the state-wide defect reporter. The "Kompass" security program has been in place in Hesse since 2017, with 154 municipalities now participating, as the Ministry of the Interior explained. Together with the police, citizens and local stakeholders, the cities and municipalities have developed individual measures to improve the subjective feeling of safety.

Hesse security portal

