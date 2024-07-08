Thousands of people celebrate left-wing alliance's election success in Paris

Surprisingly, according to calculations, the Links Alliance turned out to be the strongest force. The Rassemblement National finished in third place behind President Emmanuel Macron's government camp. "We thought we would be angry tonight - and now we are very happy," laughed the 21-year-old Fabio de la Fontaine among the celebrating crowd. "We shout out our joy and embrace strangers."

Despite the joy over the election results, there was concern among the celebrators in Paris. He is "relieved, but not fully satisfied," said the 61-year-old social worker Yvan Grimaldi. The right-wing populists have been "stopped, but it's not over yet." "It's alarming. I have the impression that the RN is getting stronger," said the 23-year-old Valentine.

Her friend Charlotte predicted "terrible arguments" in parliament due to the fact that no camp gained an absolute majority in the National Assembly. "And it could turn out badly," said the young woman: In the 2027 presidential election, the RN could ultimately come to power.

After the people had peacefully celebrated for hours on the Place de la République, according to police reports, police officers were pelted with fireworks and other projectiles later in the evening. There were clashes between demonstrators and police in Nantes and Rennes as well. In Nantes, a police officer was injured by a Molotov cocktail thrown by a demonstrator, and three people were arrested according to police reports.

The Links Alliance and Marine Le Pen's Rassemblement National formed an electoral alliance for the parliamentary election, aiming to increase their influence in French politics. The electoral success of the Left-wing alliance in Paris during the parliamentary election surprised many, including Marine Le Pen and her allies in Rassemblement National. Despite finishing in third place, Rassemblement National still garnered thousands of votes in the Paris region, indicating a growing support for right-wing populist parties in France. Emmanuel Macron's government camp won the parliamentary election, but without an absolute majority, making parliamentary proceedings potentially contentious with the presence of opposition parties like Rassemblement National. A Popular Front-style coalition between left-wing and right-wing parties in France might emerge following the parliamentary election, foreseeing a tough battle for political influence in the upcoming years. Thousands of people celebrated in Paris after learning the results of the parliamentary election, while many on the left and right wings of the political spectrum remain cautious about the electoral implications for future parliamentary sessions and presidential elections.

