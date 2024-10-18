Thousands of North Korean military personnel are said to be en route to Russia.

North Korea Dispatches Troops to Assist Russia in Ukraine Conflict, Claims South Korea

As per South Korean sources, North Korea has despatched troops to assist Russia in its conflict with Ukraine. South Korea's intelligence service alleges that around 12,000 soldiers have departed from North Korea, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap. South Korea's presidential office verifies that President Yoon Suk Yeol has convened an emergency meeting to debate the deployment of North Korean troops to Ukraine. However, the presidential office fails to disclose the exact deployment timeline or number of troops, along with their roles in Ukraine. The intelligence agency has yet to validate the claim. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared on Thursday, "We've been informed by our intelligence agencies that 10,000 soldiers from North Korea are being trained to fight against us."

11:43 Biden on Ukraine Aid: "We Must Persevere"

During his state visit to Germany, U.S. President Biden emphasizes the necessity of continual support for Ukraine. "We must persevere. We must continue our aid," Biden expresses at Schloss Bellevue, where he received the highest German honor from Federal President Steinmeier. In his speech, Biden praises Germany's political leadership for recognizing the Russian invasion as a turning point in history, an assault on democracy and security in Europe. He states that Germany and the U.S. have backed the courageous people of Ukraine and will persist in doing so until a fair and sustainable peace is achievable.

11:19 Steinmeier to Biden: NATO Stronger Than Ever Thanks to Your Leadership

Federal President Steinmeier honors outgoing U.S. President Biden with the special class of the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany. Under Biden's leadership, Steinmeier maintains, the transatlantic alliance has grown stronger and our partnership closer than ever. Regarding Russia's war against Ukraine, Steinmeier suggests that Putin thought the West was weak and would disintegrate, but the opposite took place: NATO was stronger and more united than ever, in large part due to Biden's leadership. Steinmeier labels it a "fortunate coincidence" to have Biden and his administration leading us during this most perilous moment in European history since the end of the Cold War. The past two years, he mentions, have demonstrated that America is an "essential nation" for Europeans, and NATO an "essential alliance."

10:59 Xi to Attend BRICS Summit in Kazan

Chinese President Xi Jinping has confirmed his attendance at the BRICS summit, as reported by the Russian news agency RIA. The summit will take place next week in Kazan, Russia, and will be attended by the heads of state and government of Brazil, India, and South Africa, among others. The Kremlin discloses that delegates from 32 nations, including Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, will participate. For Russian President Vladimir Putin, this is the most crucial political event of the year, aimed at showing that he is not isolated on the international stage despite Western sanctions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

10:26 One-quarter of Ukrainian Refugees in Europe Seek Permanent AbodeAccording to an Ifo Institute for Economic Research survey conducted in June, approximately one-fourth of Ukrainian refugees in Europe plan to settle permanently outside of Ukraine. The report indicates that around 35 percent wish to return to Ukraine as soon as it is safe, while only four percent intend to return regardless of the security situation. Nearly eleven percent of the refugees have already returned to Ukraine, while another 25 percent are undecided. For the majority, the course of the war is a significant factor, suggesting that the longer the conflict continues, the more individuals can envision a future outside of Ukraine.

09:55 USA Sanctions Chinese Drone ManufacturersThe U.S. is imposing sanctions on two Chinese companies due to the production of drones for Russia's conflict with Ukraine. These are the first punitive measures against companies in China that "develop and produce complete weapon systems in collaboration with Russian firms," the U.S. Department of the Treasury reveals. The so-called Garpiya combat drones are reportedly constructed in China. So far, the U.S. has only sanctioned Chinese companies for delivering parts to Russia that were subsequently utilized in weapons production. A Russian company is also added to the sanctions list.

09:11 Ukraine Reports Russian Drone Attack with 135 DronesDuring the night, 80 out of 135 Russian drones were shot down, the Ukrainian air force reports. Forty-four drones were diverted from their course by electronic interference and crashed on Ukrainian territory. Two drones flew into neighboring Belarus. Ten drones are still in the air over Ukraine.

08:27 Unknown Object Over Romania Triggers Fighter JetsFour combat aircraft took off over Romania in the evening after the military detected an unknown object on radar in the sky. The Romanian Ministry of Defense announces that a small object approached from the Black Sea and penetrated up to 14 kilometers into Romanian airspace. There was no visual contact. The radar signal disappeared east of the city of Amzacea, and the alert was lifted. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania - a NATO member and Ukraine's neighbor - blames Russia for the renewed violation of airspace: "We condemn these violations in the strongest possible terms, which once again demonstrate Russia's reckless behavior."

07:41 Russell's Advance at Kursk Border: In the Russian border region of Kursk, Russian forces seem to be gaining ground, as per an analysis by the American think tank, Institute for the Study of War (ISW). The Russians have reportedly made progress in the western front region near south of Korenevo. This can be inferred from geolocation captures. The skirmishes near the city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine persist, with the think tank observing territorial gains on both sides along the front line.

06:57 Kyiv Reports Intense Drone Attack: Russia has launched a massive drone assault, according to Ukrainian reports. The Ukrainian Air Force alerted throughout the night of drone attacks over various parts of the country. The military administration of Kyiv reports in the morning that this is one of the most severe drone attacks on the civilian population and infrastructure in Ukraine. All drones heading towards the capital could have been intercepted, the military administration claimed. The attack on Kyiv lasted over four and a half hours. The air alert remains in effect in some regions. No details about potential casualties and damage are available yet.

06:40 Ukraine War in Spotlight During Biden Visit: Around three months before the end of his term, US President Joe Biden will meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin later today. The main focus of the discussion is expected to be on aiding Ukraine in its defense against Russia. According to the White House, a meeting between Scholz, Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is scheduled, with Ukraine and the Middle East conflict on the agenda.

06:08 Russian Medium: Nuclear Missile Squadron Tests Readiness: The state-owned Russian news agency RIA reports, citing the Russian Defense Ministry, that the commanders of the Russian strategic nuclear forces are testing the readiness of their unit headquartered in the city of Bologoye. The exercise includes maneuvers and the use of mobile ballistic intercontinental missiles of the Yars type.

05:18 Orban Finds Zelensky's 'Victory Plan' Alarming: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expresses alarm at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's "victory plan." In anticipation of the EU summit, where Zelensky unsuccessfully promoted his plan, Orban labeled the arming of Ukraine as "dangerous" on Facebook. Orban has advocated for negotiations with Moscow for some time and has even visited Kyiv and the Kremlin as a self-proclaimed peacemaker, but without achieving any results.

03:26 Ukraine Denies 'Bild' Report on Nuclear Weapons: Following rumors of Ukraine's plans to rearm with nuclear weapons, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry issued a statement. "We categorically deny the allegations from anonymous sources in the 'Bild' newspaper about Ukraine's plans to develop weapons of mass destruction," the ministry stated. "Ukraine remains committed to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, which it signed in 1994." President Zelensky had previously dismissed these claims at NATO headquarters (see entry from 20:21).

01:33 Russians Put Pressure on Defense Lines at Chasiv Yar: The Russian forces are attempting to break through the Ukrainian defense lines in the Chasiv Yar area, according to the state-run Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform, quoting the spokesperson of the Operational Tactical Group Luhansk, Anastasia Bobovnikova. Heavy fighting is taking place in the Chasiv Yar area. Where the Russians are not succeeding, they are trying to find weaknesses in the defense with small probing attacks, Bobovnikova explained. The Ukrainian military strategy is to intercept the Russian supply routes.

00:27 Heusgen Urges Lifting of Weapon Restrictions: The head of the Munich Security Conference, Christoph Heusgen, is urging US President Joe Biden and Chancellor Olaf Scholz to lift restrictions on the use of Western weapons by Ukraine. The reason is the victory plan presented by President Zelensky. "Zelensky's appeals are primarily directed at President Biden and Chancellor Scholz: Both could make a significant contribution to the realization of the Zelensky plan by lifting weapon restrictions and providing effective weapons," Heusgen told the German editorial network. The visit of the US President to Berlin on Friday would be an opportune time for such an announcement.

23:21 Garpiya Drone Production: US Imposes Sanctions on Russian and Chinese Companies: The US Department of the Treasury will impose sanctions on a Russian-Chinese corporate network involved in the development and production of long-range drones. The so-called Garpiya drones are being deployed by Russia in the war in Ukraine. The weapons are manufactured in Russia, with Chinese companies contributing parts and technology. The US sanctions target three companies and one individual.

22:18 Zelenksyi: Up to 10,000 North Korean Soldiers May Fight for the KremlinAccording to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyi, up to 10,000 North Korean soldiers may soon join Russia's forces against his country. Intelligent sources indicate that these soldiers are currently being readied for deployment, Zelenksyi said during a stop in Brussels. If this occurs, it would mark the initial stage of a worldwide war, he added. Zelenksyi did not disclose where the information regarding the North Korean soldiers originated. US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell discussed on Wednesday in Seoul that America is apprehensive about North Korea's increasing involvement in Russia's aggression against Ukraine. North Korea has supplied weapons and ammunition to Russia, and there are also reports of North Korean soldiers already being stationed in Ukraine. Ukrainian media reported that six North Korean soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian rocket assault in the Donetsk region at the beginning of October.

21:26 Weber: Europe Should Strongly Back UkraineManfred Weber, chairman of the EVP group in the European Parliament, is advocating for Europe to provide even stronger help for Ukraine. "I demand more. It can be accomplished. Europe is a large continent, we are financially and economically powerful, we can afford it. We need to realize that this investment is an investment in our security. We keep the war at bay by supporting Ukraine," Weber said in an interview with Phoenix on the sidelines of the EU summit in Brussels.

Though there exist radical peripherals in Europe, the majority of European citizens support Ukraine. However, there is a plethora of political debates and uncertainty at the local level. "Berlin should also make it crystal clear that Ukraine should now receive a NATO membership perspective," Weber urged.

21:05 Defense Ministers to Consider Enhanced NATO StandardsThe defense ministers of NATO nations will discuss increased NATO deterrent and defense capabilities at their autumn meeting today. One topic will be an initiative to improve weapons and ammunition standardization. "Standards form the cornerstone of our capacity to fight together," underscores the new Secretary-General Mark Rutte ahead of the talks. Better implementation of standards could also lower costs for procuring defense goods. Within the alliance, deficiencies in the German-Dutch corps are cited as an example of standardization gaps. In this multinational unit, Dutch 155-mm standard ammunition cannot be used in German howitzers, and vice versa.

20:43 Trump: Zelensky Should Have Prevented the ConflictUS presidential candidate Donald Trump lays some blame on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for Russia's attack on Ukraine. "He should have never allowed this conflict to happen," the Republican states in a nearly hour-long podcast with YouTuber Patrick Bet-David. During the conversation, Trump also ponders US aid to the Russia-attacked Ukraine. "I believe Zelensky is one of the best businessmen I've ever seen. Whenever he visits, we give him 100 billion dollars. Who else has ever received such a large sum of money in history?"

19:58 Ukraine Appeals for Aid in Mine ClearanceUkrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal makes an appeal for help with mine clearance at a summit in Switzerland. It's a significant task, he tells representatives of approximately 50 countries in Lausanne. "I ask the entire civilized world to strengthen its backing for Ukraine in mine clearance." Landmines are now present in up to a quarter of Ukraine. The World Bank approximates the cost of clearance at $34.6 billion. Since the war's commencement, Ukraine has reportedly cleared 35,000 square kilometers, roughly the size of Baden-Württemberg. The UN reports that 399 civilians have been killed by mines.

19:26 Zelensky Denies Nuclear Weapon RemarksUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky refutes media claims that he suggested rearming his nation with nuclear weapons during a previous EU summit appearance (see entry from 16:24). "We have never considered building nuclear weapons," the president asserts. Instead, he alluded to the Budapest Memorandum of 1994. At that time, Ukraine surrendered its nuclear weapons on its land and received security guarantees, including from Russia. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has nullified these guarantees through his military actions, making NATO membership the only viable option for Ukraine.

18:46 Rutte: NATO Will Assist Ukraine's SurvivalThe new NATO Secretary General, Mark Rutte, has assured Ukraine that it will be brought closer to the alliance. At a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Rutte declared: "Ukraine will join NATO, and until that happens, we will do everything to ensure Ukraine prevails." Zelensky reiterated his country's aspiration to join the transatlantic alliance as soon as feasible. Following the press conference, Rutte and Zelensky attended a dinner for the NATO-Ukraine Commission at the defense minister level of the 32 member states.

