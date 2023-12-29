Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsmenpoliceUpper Palatinatebavariagermanyczech republiccriminalityneedswaidhausturn of the yearneustadt an der waldnaabfirecrackers

Thousands of firecrackers smuggled into Germany

Over 2000 firecrackers that were to be smuggled from the Czech Republic to Germany were confiscated by officers on Thursday alone. Police reported men between the ages of 16 and 35 in a total of 15 cases, officials said on Friday. The men are now being investigated for violations of the...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
1 min read
Fireworks rockets lie in a box in a store. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Fireworks rockets lie in a box in a store. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Turn of the year - Thousands of firecrackers smuggled into Germany

Over 2000 firecrackers that were to be smuggled from the Czech Republic to Germany were confiscated by officers on Thursday alone. Police reported men between the ages of 16 and 35 in a total of 15 cases, officials said on Friday. The men are now being investigated for violations of the Explosives Act. Some of those reported also drove across the border near Waidhaus (district of Neustadt an der Waldnaab) with brass knuckles, batons and other weapons that are illegal in Germany. For weeks, the police have been warning against importing rockets and firecrackers from the Czech Republic. They can injure people and are generally not permitted in Germany.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Latest

A member of the fire department sprays water from a hose. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Fire in joinery: 100,000 euros damage

A fire in a joinery in Alfdorf (Rems-Murr district) caused damage estimated at 100,000 euros. Neighbors noticed flames coming out of the roof on Friday morning, according to the police. The fire mainly damaged a suspended ceiling, parts of the roof and technical equipment in the workshop. It...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public