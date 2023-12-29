Turn of the year - Thousands of firecrackers smuggled into Germany

Over 2000 firecrackers that were to be smuggled from the Czech Republic to Germany were confiscated by officers on Thursday alone. Police reported men between the ages of 16 and 35 in a total of 15 cases, officials said on Friday. The men are now being investigated for violations of the Explosives Act. Some of those reported also drove across the border near Waidhaus (district of Neustadt an der Waldnaab) with brass knuckles, batons and other weapons that are illegal in Germany. For weeks, the police have been warning against importing rockets and firecrackers from the Czech Republic. They can injure people and are generally not permitted in Germany.

Source: www.stern.de