Thousands of bottles of erroneously identified 'zero sugar' lemonade were withdrawn by Coca-Cola.

The FDA classifies this as a Class II recall, concerning a situation where there's a distant chance of potential health issues.

A single can of Minute Maid Lemonade contains 40 grams of sugar, as per information provided on Amazon.

The recall applies to the 12-pack cartons of the canned drink, which were shipped to retailers in Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio. For recognized recalled products, look out for codes FEB1725CNA or FEB1725CNB on the packaging.

The recall commenced in early September, but no announcement was made during that time.

"No more affected items are in the market, and all recall activities in these areas have been concluded," Coca-Cola conveyed to CNN in a statement.

As per the FDA, this event continues to unfold.

