Thousands of bottles of erroneously identified 'zero sugar' lemonade were withdrawn by Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola withdraws over 13,000 batches of Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade due to incorrect labeling, leading to the sale of the full-sugar variant instead, as per an announcement from the US Food and Drug Administration.

During a dedication event on August 14, 2024, in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, a Coke Canada...
During a dedication event on August 14, 2024, in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, a Coke Canada Bottling Ltd. distribution hub was inaugurated. The fresh facility, spanning 230,000 square feet, is an $18 million undertaking, constituting a larger $42 million pledge to the Lower Mainland. This commitment includes a recent $24 million modernization of the manufacturing facility in Richmond. Picture credit: Ethan Cairns/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

The FDA classifies this as a Class II recall, concerning a situation where there's a distant chance of potential health issues.

A single can of Minute Maid Lemonade contains 40 grams of sugar, as per information provided on Amazon.

The recall applies to the 12-pack cartons of the canned drink, which were shipped to retailers in Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio. For recognized recalled products, look out for codes FEB1725CNA or FEB1725CNB on the packaging.

The recall commenced in early September, but no announcement was made during that time.

"No more affected items are in the market, and all recall activities in these areas have been concluded," Coca-Cola conveyed to CNN in a statement.

As per the FDA, this event continues to unfold.

The Class II recall is related to potential health concerns, as mentioned by the FDA due to a distant chance of issues. Consumers should be vigilant about recognizing the recalled Minute Maid Lemonade cans with the specified codes to avoid potential health risks.

