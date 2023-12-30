Turn of the year - Thousands more corona fraud cases at the public prosecutor's office

The Berlin public prosecutor's office is still dealing with thousands of fraud proceedings in connection with the coronavirus pandemic. The focus is now on classic subsidy proceedings in which business people are alleged to have committed fraud, sometimes on a large scale, as the head of the authority, Jörg Raupach, told the German Press Agency. According to the public prosecutor's office, 4080 such proceedings have been received so far (as of mid-December). In total, the authority has received almost 9580 cases of fraud in connection with the coronavirus pandemic.

"The pandemic has brought in a lot of cases, which are still being processed continuously," explained Raupach. This is sometimes associated with considerable effort. At times, the judiciary was literally flooded with fraud proceedings in connection with test centers or corona aid payments as well as violations of the Infection Protection Act. The senior public prosecutor assumes that it will take several more months before this chapter is closed at the public prosecutor's office alone.

The vast majority of those accused are known (9150 cases). However, according to the public prosecutor's office, many cases are settled by combining proceedings because they involve the same alleged perpetrator. According to a spokesperson for the authorities, the investigations have been concluded in around 820 cases so far; almost 150 cases have been brought to court, and in more than 670 cases a conviction has been requested in the form of a summary penalty order.

Entrepreneurs and solo self-employed people in Berlin were able to apply for aid quickly and easily at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. According to the State Criminal Police Office (LKA), it was made easy for fraudsters to obtain grants. According to previous police figures, around 13,500 fraud proceedings had been initiated in connection with test centers or coronavirus aid payments by spring 2023. This put Berlin at the top in a nationwide comparison. The LKA assumed a potential loss of at least 243 million euros.

§ Section 264 StGB Section 263 StGB

Source: www.stern.de