Thousands at the Warnemünde Tower Lights

Thousands of people watched the traditional Warnemünde tower lighting on the Baltic seaside resort's beach promenade on New Year's Day. The organizers offered a mixture of art and show with light, music, fireworks, laser and video. The motto of this year's Tower Lights was "Trust".

"Nothing is as precious as freedom and nothing is as valuable as trust," said Torsten Sitte, production manager and managing director of Hanseatische Eventagentur. He organized the event with his wife Martina Hildebrandt for the 24th time. Admission was free.

The Warnemünde Tower Lighting attracts many overnight guests to the Baltic seaside resort. The hotels, guesthouses and vacation apartments, which are marketed via the tourist office's booking system, reported an occupancy rate of 98 percent for Warnemünde.

