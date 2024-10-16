Thomas Zimmermann's heroic act in saving Freenow

For quite some time, Freenow has been operating at a loss. However, under the leadership of CEO Thomas Zimmermann, things have started to change. Yet, the phone continues to pose a challenge as Zimmermann mentioned in the ntv podcast "So techt Deutschland".

Germany, being a nation deeply rooted in the automotive industry, boasts an astounding 49.1 million registered passenger cars. This translates to 580 cars per 1000 inhabitants. Despite this, Germany is committing to a transformation in mobility. "We're only just witnessing the beginning of changes in our cities," says Zimmermann.

The CEO of Freenow is aiming to contribute to this transformation through his platform. A strategic focus on the taxi business has played a significant role in Freenow's financial resurgence. In September, the company announced its first-ever profit. The implementation of fixed prices for taxi rides in cities like Munich and Berlin was a key step towards this achievement: "We've consistently advocated for modernization and flexibility in the taxi industry," says Zimmermann.

This shift could potentially give Freenow an edge over competitors such as Uber, which faces regulatory obstacles in Germany. However, the journey towards complete digitalization is still lengthy. Zimmermann estimates that around 60% of the taxi market remains offline. The phone remains the most formidable competitor to the mobility app.

In the latest episode of "So techt Deutschland", Thomas Zimmermann delves into the role of carsharing in Freenow's operations, the company's future visions, and how AI enhances their service.

Frauke Holzmeier and Andreas Laukat engaged in a conversation with Thomas Zimmermann. You can listen to the full discussion in the podcast "So techt Deutschland".

The transformation in mobility in Germany provides an opportunity for Freenow to make a significant impact, given its focus on the taxi business and digitalization. Despite the company's first-ever profit, the traditional phone-based taxi booking system continues to pose a significant challenge.

Read also: