Thomas Müller relishes in the turmoil of Bavaria's predicament

Bayern Munich hasn't managed to secure three wins yet, and typically, the atmosphere at Säbener Straße would be quite tense. But under the guidance of new coach Vincent Kompany, things are different: crisis-resilient Thomas Müller is feeling high-spirited.

Müller wasn't in the mood to let anything bring him down - and he engaged in a lively chat with his long-time teammate Michael Ballack. "Are we still on top?", Müller enquired from Ballack, an expert on DAZN, after Bayern's wild 3:3 draw (2:2) against Eintracht Frankfurt: "Then we're good to go."

Once again, Bayern, under Kompany's leadership, demonstrated strong control, created numerous opportunities - but Frankfurt managed to counter Bayern's aggressive play three times, leaving no room for error. This high-risk strategy was the topic of Ballack's criticism, despite his appreciation of Bayern's overall performance. For the third time in a row, they missed out on a win.

"What more can we do?", Müller wondered, singing praises for the new style of football under Kompany. "If we played this game 15 times, we would win 13 times," the 35-year-old concluded: "That's a good strategy, if you dominate such a strong opponent away like that. It was a pleasure to watch how we controlled the opposition. We haven't secured three wins, but I'm quite content in this crisis."

Omar Marmoush and Hugo Ekitike scored the goals for Frankfurt, with Marmoush netting the equalizer in the fourth minute of added time - one of Frankfurt's few chances. "Those two are class apart in such situations and just put them away," Müller acknowledged, ultimately agreeing with his ex-teammate Ballack: "I had a good feeling on the field, but you're right: we're in a results-driven sport."

Bayern leads the table with 14 points, followed closely by RB Leipzig (14) and Frankfurt (13). "Let's stay calm, this was a fantastic effort from the team, we just need to keep going," Kompany said: "What this team is achieving right now is not ordinary. I have a lot of faith."

Despite Bayern Munich's ongoing struggle to secure a third victory, FC Bayern Munich's Thomas Müller remains optimistic. He enthusiastically discussed strategies with former teammate Michael Ballack, expressing confidence, saying, "If we played this game 15 times, we would win 13 times."

Read also: